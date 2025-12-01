Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,823,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,061,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after buying an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of MELI opened at $2,082.00 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,184.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,348.33. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

