Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Billion Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,260,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,797 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Visa worth $2,577,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 34,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,394,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $334.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

