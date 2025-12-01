JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $47,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 77.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 653.1% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.1%

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $108.01 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $134.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

