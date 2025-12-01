Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 44,742 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,742 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $29.57 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

