Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $21,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $90.83 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

