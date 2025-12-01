Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,664,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 253,517 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Walmart worth $3,878,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3%

WMT stock opened at $110.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

