Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $21,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,827,000 after acquiring an additional 267,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,231,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,425,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,049,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,461,000 after acquiring an additional 605,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,622,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,869,000 after buying an additional 67,260 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $158.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average of $136.18. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities cut Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Shopify from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.