State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 30.7% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $134.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.89%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 763 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $99,785.14. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,496.40. The trade was a 7.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,332.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,261.35. This represents a 3.74% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,513 shares of company stock worth $335,878. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

