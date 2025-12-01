Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $135.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.75 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

