Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $24,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,917,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,695 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,310,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,849.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 3,204,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after buying an additional 3,095,611 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,811,000 after buying an additional 296,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,885,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $32.27 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

