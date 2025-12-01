State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $18,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 70.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,382,000 after purchasing an additional 589,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,711,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,206,000 after purchasing an additional 256,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,430,000 after purchasing an additional 205,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $31,551,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $695,550.00. Following the sale, the president owned 152,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,312.30. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $177,586.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,208.26. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 112,342 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,744 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $267.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $215.98 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.98, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

