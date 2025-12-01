Korea Investment CORP Sells 105 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,022,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,963,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 79,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,819,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. Weiss Ratings cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,400.00 to $2,190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,165.83.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,878.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,797.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,893.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.75.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

