Korea Investment CORP Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,571 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,694,000 after acquiring an additional 126,501 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C alerts:

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FWONK opened at $96.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.32. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $109.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWONK

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,456.20. This represents a 33.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,334,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,264.78. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,225 shares of company stock worth $20,643,122.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.