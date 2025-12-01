Korea Investment CORP Buys 19,900 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 84.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $69.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Corporation has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $69.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. UBS Group raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

