State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.03 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Corporation $L

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $19,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Loews by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 22.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Loews by 267.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Loews by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L opened at $107.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $109.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loews has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Loews

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.