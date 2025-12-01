State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,151,000 after purchasing an additional 172,396 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30,736.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 46,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

ZBRA opened at $253.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,350.72. This represents a 42.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

