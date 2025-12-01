State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in International Paper Company $IP

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,340,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,422 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 230.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,965,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,543,000 after buying an additional 2,763,634 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $132,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 78.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,860,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,310,000 after buying an additional 2,143,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $39.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70.88%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

