State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,113 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $20,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,390 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,399,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,684 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,352,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,999 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,915,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,790,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 916,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.2%

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $55.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.