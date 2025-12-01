Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,571 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.6%
Essex Property Trust stock opened at $263.62 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.25 and a 52 week high of $316.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Essex Property Trust
About Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Essex Property Trust
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.