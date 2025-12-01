Korea Investment CORP Sells 25,700 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,485,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,843,000 after buying an additional 1,139,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,743,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $226.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.06.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $194.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $185.45 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.04.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The company had revenue of $732.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

