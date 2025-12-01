Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys Shares of 2,283 Summit Midstream Partners, LP $SMC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 687,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after acquiring an additional 233,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 320.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 138.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 134,388 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 154.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 114,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,193,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMC opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $470.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMC. Wall Street Zen raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

