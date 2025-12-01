Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 396 Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $385.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.07 and its 200 day moving average is $396.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.23 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.65. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 10.63%.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 24,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total transaction of $9,431,434.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 131,024 shares in the company, valued at $49,963,381.92. The trade was a 15.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.00.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

