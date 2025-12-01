Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $39.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.19.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

