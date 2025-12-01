Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Solventum by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 206.2% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solventum by 193.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth $40,000.

NYSE SOLV opened at $84.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $86.81.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. Solventum’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SOLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

