The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.4118.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

