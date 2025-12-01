The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9%

DIS opened at $104.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $114.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.