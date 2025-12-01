Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Invests $52,000 in Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. $TECX

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Tectonic Therapeutic by 919.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the first quarter worth about $348,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:TECX opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $401.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.65. Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $61.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tectonic Therapeutic ( NASDAQ:TECX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TECX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TECX

Tectonic Therapeutic Profile

(Free Report)

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.