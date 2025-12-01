Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Takes Position in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. $FRGE

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRGE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 146,565 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in Forge Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Forge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

FRGE stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $597.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Forge Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Forge Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Forge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forge Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

