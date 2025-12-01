Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Takes Position in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. $FRGE

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRGE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 146,565 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in Forge Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Forge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.
Forge Global Trading Down 0.9%
FRGE stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $597.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.
