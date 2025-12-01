Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Takes $33,000 Position in Critical Metals Corp. $CRML

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Critical Metals during the first quarter valued at $799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Critical Metals by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 332,878 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,059,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in Critical Metals in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Critical Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Critical Metals Price Performance

Shares of CRML stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. Critical Metals Corp. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

