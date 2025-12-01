Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys New Position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. $IDR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 41.7% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $618.77 million, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Idaho Strategic Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Idaho Strategic Resources

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, Director Richard Scott Beaven sold 2,000 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $69,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,379.12. The trade was a 15.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Swallow sold 87,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,651,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 695,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,089,031.18. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 96,613 shares of company stock worth $2,938,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Stories

