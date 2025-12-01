ASGN Incorporated $ASGN Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,019,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after buying an additional 353,419 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in ASGN by 105.5% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASGN by 3.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:ASGN opened at $45.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.96. ASGN Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. ASGN has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASGN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ASGN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASGN

About ASGN

(Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.