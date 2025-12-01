SG Americas Securities LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Kirby Corporation $KEX

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth $385,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 292,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 89.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 124,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 58,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 72.7% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 10,413 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $1,118,564.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,259.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $3,163,331.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,543.69. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,502 shares of company stock worth $4,788,691. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $113.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. Kirby Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.29 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

