SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Towne Bank $TOWN

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Towne Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,584,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Towne Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Towne Bank by 1,220.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 145,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Towne Bank by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 137,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Towne Bank by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 113,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Towne Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Towne Bank Stock Performance

Towne Bank stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.87. Towne Bank has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $215.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.28 million. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.69%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Towne Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Towne Bank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

