SG Americas Securities LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in DLocal Limited $DLO

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 203.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,676 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,054,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 152,699 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC grew its position in DLocal by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.13.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.78 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 17.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. DLocal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $14.60 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price target on DLocal in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered DLocal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

