Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411,208 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Amer Sports by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 148.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 56,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 430,702 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amer Sports by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Zacks Research cut Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Amer Sports and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Amer Sports had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Amer Sports

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

