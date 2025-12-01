8,508 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. $CRI Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carter’s by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Carter’s by 121.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $31.91 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Carter’s had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $757.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carter’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.