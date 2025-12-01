SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,881 iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $159,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $134.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $660.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.66. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $119.23 and a 52-week high of $138.99.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

