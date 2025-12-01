20,007 Shares in Rezolve AI PLC $RZLV Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rezolve AI by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RZLV shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of RZLV stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. Rezolve AI PLC has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

