20,007 Shares in Rezolve AI PLC $RZLV Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rezolve AI by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RZLV shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
Rezolve AI Stock Performance
Shares of RZLV stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. Rezolve AI PLC has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $8.45.
Rezolve AI Company Profile
Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rezolve AI
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rezolve AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolve AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.