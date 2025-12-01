Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires Shares of 2,086 GBank Financial Holdings Inc. $GBFH

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBank Financial during the second quarter worth $364,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBank Financial during the second quarter worth $399,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GBank Financial in the second quarter worth $442,000.

In other GBank Financial news, COO Tara Allyce Campbell sold 3,867 shares of GBank Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $137,703.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,733 shares in the company, valued at $132,932.13. The trade was a 50.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Michael Nigro purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $27,248.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,802. This represents a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

GBank Financial stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $486.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of -1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52.

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter. GBank Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 17.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBFH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GBank Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GBank Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

