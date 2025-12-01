Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Makes New Investment in Rezolute, Inc. $RZLT

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 9.1% during the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $899.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.21. Rezolute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RZLT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Rezolute from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

