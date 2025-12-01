PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $76,000 in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF $ILTB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 698,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after purchasing an additional 288,336 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,005,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,713,000 after purchasing an additional 74,098 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,494,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 174.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

ILTB stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

