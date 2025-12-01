Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. $IIF Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 880.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 28.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

