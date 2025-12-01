739 Shares in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 121,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ServiceTitan by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,690 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $1,749,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 46,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $4,253,938.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,121,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,740,332. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTAN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceTitan from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

ServiceTitan stock opened at $89.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.54. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.40). ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 26.08%.The company had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

