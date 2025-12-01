Everstar Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Everstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 105,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 44,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 67,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $488.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

