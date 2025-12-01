Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Acquired by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 395.2% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The company had revenue of $311.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

View Our Latest Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $862,800. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,825.81. The trade was a 505.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.