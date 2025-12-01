CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,521 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,090,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $2,002,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CLEAR Secure in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $39.00.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 119.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. CLEAR Secure has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $216,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 187,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,329.36. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.