369,690 Shares in Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 369,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.13% of Lionsgate Studios at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LION. Zacks Research lowered Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lionsgate Studios currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Lionsgate Studios Price Performance

NYSE LION opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of -0.12. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

