SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABR. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 77.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 38.37 and a quick ratio of 38.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.38. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.75%.The firm had revenue of $162.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.5%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 target price on Arbor Realty Trust and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $241,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,360. The trade was a 116.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

