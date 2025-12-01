SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $825,825.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $956,635.68. This trade represents a 46.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Patricia Clune sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $443,851.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,893.25. This represents a 11.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $335.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.97 and its 200 day moving average is $312.69. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $202.91 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.86. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $455.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

