SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,438 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth $348,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 156,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

NYSE INGR opened at $107.54 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $149.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%.The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

